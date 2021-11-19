Gov. Matawalle Swears In Auditor General, 2 Commissioners, 10 Senior Special Advisers

Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle has sworn in new Auditor General, Two Commissioners, eight permanent Secretaries and ten special advisers

The newly sworn in Government officials were subjected to swearing with the Holy Quran dissociating themselves from bandits and their activities in the state

The Governor charge them to contribute their utmost quota in ensuring that peace and tranquility reigns in Zamfara

Leadership according to Mr. Matawalle comes with responsibilities, adding that all should be treated fairly without any discrimination of religion, ethnicity, Political affiliation or other wise

The swearing in ceremony which took place at Council chamber of the Government in Gusau has in attendence the Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Secretary to the State Government among other top Government functionaries.