Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, on Thursday sacked all Special Advisers and Directors General in the state.

The governor said the move becomes necessary in his quest to reorganise MDAs and Parastatals.

The Governor also approved the creation of three additional ministries in the state.

A statement signed by the secretary to the state government Bala Bello Maru said the creation of additional ministries is in accordance with dynamic nature of governance and to allow for effective service delivery.

The statement adds that all Special Advisers and the Directors General are hereby directed to hand over the affairs of their organisations to the accounting officers, or the Directors of Administration of their respective Directorates

Advertisement

The newly created Ministries are, Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Higher Education and Ministry for Social and Community development.

With the creation of additional ministries, the state now have twenty two ministries.