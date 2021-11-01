Gov Matawalle orders reopening of weekly markets in five LGAs

The Zamfara State Government has ordered the Immediate reopening of weekly markets in five local governments of the state

The Markets Includes Gusau Central market in Gusau local government,, Nasarawa Burukullu market in Bukuyyum Local government, Shinkafi weekly market in Shinkafi local government , Kasuwan Daji market in Kaura Namoda and Talata Mafara weekly market in Talata Mafara local government area

In a press statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information Ibrahim Dosara says, the move becomes necessary following improvement on the Security situation in the affected governments.

The statement adds that ban on the sale and movement of cattle in and out of the state is still in place.

Ibrahim Dosara noted that Government will deal decisively with any person or group taking laws into their hands.

The Government also enjoin residents to embrace peace , report any suspicious person or movements and continue to support security agencies at all times to rid the state of criminal elements.

Zamfara State Government had in August this year closed all weekly markets and movement of cattle in and out of the state as part of measures to stem the tide of Banditry, Kidnapping and cattle rustling.