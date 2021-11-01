Breaking News

Gov Matawalle orders reopening of weekly markets in five LGAs

Gov Matawalle orders reopening of weekly markets in five LGAs Gov Matawalle orders reopening of weekly markets in five LGAs

The Zamfara State Government has ordered the Immediate reopening of weekly markets in five local governments of the state

The Markets Includes Gusau Central market in Gusau local government,, Nasarawa Burukullu market in Bukuyyum Local government, Shinkafi weekly market in Shinkafi local government , Kasuwan Daji market in Kaura Namoda and Talata Mafara weekly market in Talata Mafara local government area

In a press statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information Ibrahim Dosara says, the move becomes necessary following improvement on the Security situation in the affected governments.

The statement adds that ban on the sale and movement of cattle in and out of the state is still in place.

Ibrahim Dosara noted that Government will deal decisively with any person or group taking laws into their hands.

The Government also enjoin residents to embrace peace , report any suspicious person or movements and continue to support security agencies at all times to rid the state of criminal elements.

Zamfara State Government had in August this year closed all weekly markets and movement of cattle in and out of the state as part of measures to stem the tide of Banditry, Kidnapping and cattle rustling.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Singer Pasuma begs Ooni of Ife for prayers

TVCN
Oct 26, 2017

Nigerian fuji musician,Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, recently paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan…

Google celebrates Nigeria at 60

TVCN
Oct 1, 2020

The world’s largest search engine, Google, is celebrating Nigeria on its website with a special doodle…

Nethanyahu visits Argentina to boost ties

TVCN
Sep 12, 2017

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Argentina on a visit aimed at strengthening ties (more…)

Customs destroys smuggled tramadol, expired food items

TVCN
Jun 19, 2020

The Seme command of Nigeria Customs Service has destroyed smuggled tramadol, expired food items and…

TVC News Special Reports