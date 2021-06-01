Zamfara state governor Bello Matawalle has dissolved the State Executive Council, and it is with immediate effect.

A press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications Zailani Bappa says all commissioners are to hand over the affairs of their respective ministries to their permanent secretaries.

Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, and the Deputy Chief of Staff have also been relieved of their appointments as well as all Chairmen and members of the state Commissions and Boards of various agencies.

The statement adds that the Head of Service will oversee the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

DIG Mohammed Ibrahim Tsafe (RTD) will oversee the state ministry for Security and Home Affairs while Chairmen of Commissions and Boards are directed to hand over to the most senior directors in their respective Offices.