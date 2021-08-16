Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle has expressed sadness over the abduction of Students and members of staff of the College of Agriculture and Animal Science Bakura, by armed bandits.

Fifteen students and four members staff of the college were abducted early hours of Monday at the school premises

The governor said his administration has strengthened security in all schools across the state since the last abduction of students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in February this year.

He expressed worries over the resurgence of school abduction in the state by some recalcitrant bandits despite all efforts to control the situation

Governor Matawalle has however directed security operatives to intensify efforts and rescue all the victims, adding that he will do everything humanly possible to ensure their safe return.

Advertisement

He commended the prompt response of security agencies by deploying more troops which also led to the successful rescue of three abducted staff of the college.

The Zamfara State Government extend it condolences to families of those killed in the attack and assured parents of the abducted students that all the victims will return unhurt.