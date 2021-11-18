Gov Makinde presents N2.5m each to families of slain Amotekun corps

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has presented a sum of two point five million naira each to families of slain 13 Amotekun members in the state.

The governor made the presentation at the commissioning of the State’s Amotekun Headquarters in Akinleye Local Government of Oyo state.

Governor Makinde after the presentation assured the families of his continuous support, describing the deceased as great heroes who have laid down their lives for their people.

The Governor who also stressed on the need for proper community policing, said his administration would continue to invest in l security to protect lives and property in the state.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Justice in the state Oyelowo Oyewo called for a decentralised police system.