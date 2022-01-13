Gov Makinde pays condolence visit to family of Alao-Akala

Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde has described the late former Governor of the state Adebayo Alao-Akala as the most experienced politician and grassroot mobilizer the state ever produced.

The Governor made the remarks when he paid condolence visit to the late Governor’s Ogbomosho home to console his family.

Governor Makinde while speaking, recalled his last encounter with the Akala when they both agreed that he would engage in a state assignment before his demise.

He described the former Governor as a leader and acknowledged that beyond politics, he had the love of his people and Oyo state at heart.

In his reaction, the former chief of staff to the late politician, Saka Balogun explained that the former Governor was kind-hearted and imparted lives through his special style of welfarism.

Chairman of Oyo state PDP, Dayo Ogungbenro described Akala as one who represented the face of humanity in politics.

One of the deceased’s children, speaking on behalf of the family, expressed gratitude to the state governor for his concern, effort, and prompt response during this difficult time.

Other Government officials present at the visit were the speaker of the state house of assembly, Secretary to the state government and other top government functionaries.