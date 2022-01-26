Gov Makinde grants scholarship to victim of EndSars brutality

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has granted a scholarship to one of the victims of police violence, Samuel Ogundeji as part of the EndSARS recommendation reports handed to him.

The Reports which were submitted to him by the Panel’s chairman, Justice Badejoko Adeniji, had in attendance top Government functionaries at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s office in Ibadan.

The Governor in his remarks assured of prompt implementation of the reports for adequate restitution.

Governor Makinde said he would grant scholarship to the 23 year-old who was falsely accused of stealing a banker’s wallet and brutalised by men of the defunct SARS which later resulted to blindness

In his presentation the Panel’s chairman, Justice Badejoko Adeniji, noted that 151 petitions were received but 121 petitions were heard to finality while 30 petitions were struck out due to unverified facts.

It would be recalled that Nigerian Youths in October 2020 staged protests against inhuman activities of SARS which turned awry prompting state-Governments to constitute panels for investigations.