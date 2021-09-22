Gov. Makinde forwards names of 5 new Commissioner designates to Oyo Assembly

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has returned 5 more Commissioners whose appointments were terminated during his last cabinet reshuffle.

Their names are contained in a letter containing ten Commissioner nominees forwarded to the Oyo State House of Assembly by the Governor for consideration and approval.

The five returning former Commissioners are Mr Seun Fakorede, Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Mr Wasiu Olatunbosun and Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrahim.

The names of the five new Commissioner designates forwarded by Governor Seyi Makinde to the House are Mr Abiodun Oni, Prof Misbau Babatunde, Mr Segun Olayiwola, Dr Bode Ladipo and Alhaja Kafilat Omolabake Olayiwola.

With this development, there is a strong indication that the Oyo State House of Assembly will hold a special plenary session anytime soon to consider and approve the list of the Commissioner nominees.

Recall that the Oyo State House of Assembly is currently on recess and will resume on the 12th of October, 2021.

7 names of returning Commissioners submitted by the Governor were screened and approved by the House on August 5, 2021.