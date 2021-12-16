Gov Makinde flags off construction of 9.9billion Oyo/Iseyin road   

Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde says his administration will continue to build viable road networks that will facilitate sustainable development in the state.

Governor Makinde made the pledge while speaking at the flag off of the Oyo-Fashola-Iseyin road project in Oyo town.

The Governor disclosed that a sum of eight point four billion Naira (N8.4 billion) was initially budgeted for the project and was eventually increased to nine point nine billion Naira.

He noted that this was to meet up with the laid down specifications by the federal government.

According to him, for example, we had to increase the width of the road from 10.75m to 12.75m to meet with the federal government specifications.

In his remark, the Governor of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri commended the state government for extending his developmental plans to the various regions of the state.