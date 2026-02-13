Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has been named Governor of the Year by Leadership Newspaper, an award he received on Thursday at the publication’s annual conference held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja. The recognition, according to a statement from the govern...

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has been named Governor of the Year by Leadership Newspaper, an award he received on Thursday at the publication’s annual conference held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The recognition, according to a statement from the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, highlights the administration’s “outstanding performance, courageous leadership, and transformative initiatives,” which Leadership said have placed Zamfara on a renewed path of progress, peace and sustainable growth.

The statement added that the Leadership annual awards and conference aim to identify and honour distinguished personalities whose achievements are worthy of national recognition.

This year’s conference featured Dr. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, as the keynote speaker. She spoke on the theme: “Political Stability and Sustainable Development in Africa in an Increasingly Unstable Global System: A Roadmap for Nigeria.”

Reacting to the award, Governor Lawal reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering visible development and restoring confidence in governance across Zamfara State.

The statement read in part, “The Leadership Newspaper award to Governor Dauda Lawal as the Governor of the Year has once again proved his administration’s strides across sectors in Zamfara State.

“The newspaper highlighted that among the reasons for the award is Governor Lawal’s outstanding performance, courageous leadership, and transformative initiatives, which placed Zamfara on a renewed path of progress, peace and sustainable growth.

“It is on the strong foundation of excellence that the Leadership Newspaper found the governor eminently deserving of this rare and celebrated national recognition.”

The award follows other recent recognitions for the governor, including being named the Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year last month, and Zamfara’s emergence as the best state in the Northwest in the Primary Health Care Challenge.

The statement said the accolades would further motivate the state government to deepen efforts in strengthening security, driving agricultural transformation, expanding infrastructure, improving healthcare and education, and enhancing human capital development across Zamfara.