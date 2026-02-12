First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has been named Leadership Newspapers’ Person of the Year 2025, with a strong call on Nigerians to embrace unity across cultural and religious lines as a foundation for national progress. Tinubu made the remarks at the 18th Leadership Newspapers Annual Conference...

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has been named Leadership Newspapers’ Person of the Year 2025, with a strong call on Nigerians to embrace unity across cultural and religious lines as a foundation for national progress.

Tinubu made the remarks at the 18th Leadership Newspapers Annual Conference and Awards ceremony on Thursday, February 12, 2026, where she received the honour.

She stressed that cooperation and inclusiveness remain critical to building a stable and prosperous Nigeria.

“The future of our nation depends on our willingness to work together, across cultural and religious differences and interests, for the good of all. For a house divided against itself cannot stand. Let us keep working together to realize the Nigeria of our dreams,” the First Lady said.

She dedicated the award to those who have supported and guided her journey in public service, noting that the recognition reflected the collective efforts of many Nigerians working for positive change.

“I do not take this honor alone. I stand on the shoulders of a lot of people who have mentored and continued to mentor me. This Award is for all those who have helped me along the way. It is also for the many Nigerians especially women, young people and community leaders who work quietly everyday to uplift others and ignite hope in our nation,” she stated.

Tinubu also expressed appreciation to the Chairman of Leadership Newspapers, Mrs Zainab Nda-Isiah, commending her commitment to journalism that strengthens democracy.

She paid tribute to the newspaper’s founding chairman, the late Sam Nda-Isiah.

“I celebrate the legacy of the Founding Chairman Late Mr Sam NDA-Isiah, OFR whose dreams, his best half, Mrs Zainab Nda-Isiah has taken to the next level. I believe looking down today, he will be so proud of you for keeping the fire of this organization burning,” she said.

Speaking on the conference theme, “Political stability and sustainable development in Africa in an increasingly unstable global system: a roadmap for Nigeria,” the guest speaker and United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Dr Amina Mohammed, said national development is driven primarily by citizens at home.

She called for deeper democratic practices and increased investment to promote economic sustainability in Nigeria and across Africa.

“We need a position to deepen democracy and see to more investments and economic sustainability in Africa generally and Nigeria in particular,” Mohammed said.

Chairman of the occasion, Bishop Matthew Kukah, urged the current administration to prioritise the strengthening of institutions as a pathway to sustainable development.

A total of 27 eminent Nigerians and corporate organisations were honoured at the ceremony, which was instituted 18 years ago by the late founder of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isiah.