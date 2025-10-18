Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas has signed into law a ₦143.42 billion supplementary budget for 2025, along with a ₦14.68 billion virement, both recently approved by the State House of Assembly. The supplementary budget—effective until May 31, 2026—is designed to address urgent funding need...

The supplementary budget—effective until May 31, 2026—is designed to address urgent funding needs in critical sectors such as security, infrastructure, and economic development. It also aims to mitigate the effects of inflation and exchange rate fluctuations on key state projects.

The supplementary budget—effective until May 31, 2026—is designed to address urgent funding needs in critical sectors such as security, infrastructure, and economic development. It also aims to mitigate the effects of inflation and exchange rate fluctuations on key state projects.

According to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, the additional allocation will allow the government to respond more effectively to emerging economic and security challenges, while ensuring alignment with the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

The Committee noted that the funds will also help accelerate the completion of priority development initiatives already underway across the state.

With this new approval, Taraba State’s total budget for 2025 rises to ₦574.8 billion, with capital projects making up 68.9% of total expenditure, and 31.1% allocated to recurrent costs.

The Committee further emphasized the importance of transparency, accountability, and the timely release of funds, urging the executive arm to ensure full implementation of the supplementary budget in line with its intended impact.