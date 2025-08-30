Taraba State governor, Agbu Kefas has appealed to his counterparts in the North East to collectively push for the intervention of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) in rehabilitating at least ten collapsed bridges across Taraba State, which he said have crippled business and worsened the l...

Taraba State governor, Agbu Kefas has appealed to his counterparts in the North East to collectively push for the intervention of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) in rehabilitating at least ten collapsed bridges across Taraba State, which he said have crippled business and worsened the living conditions of residents.

Kefas made the appeal on Saturday while delivering his opening remarks at the 12th North East Governors’ Forum meeting held at the TY Danjuma Banquet Hall, Government House, Jalingo.

The governor explained that the collapse of the bridges has not only disrupted trade and agriculture but has also left many communities isolated, with serious implications for transportation, healthcare delivery, and access to markets. “The livelihood of our people is under severe threat. Farmers cannot move their produce to the markets, traders are stranded, and ordinary citizens struggle to access basic services. We need urgent support, and the NEDC must come to our aid,” Kefas stressed.

He urged the forum to take a united position on the matter, emphasizing that collaboration was key to attracting federal attention and mobilizing resources for the region’s infrastructural renewal.

Forum Reaffirms Regional Solidarity

In his address, the Chairman of the North East Governors’ Forum reaffirmed the body’s mission of standing as “one another’s keeper” in addressing the peculiar challenges of the region. He noted that the Forum was conceived to promote solidarity, share best practices, and jointly pursue interventions that can accelerate development in the six North East states.

The chairman also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his ongoing efforts in tackling insecurity in the region, particularly the sustained push against Boko Haram and other violent groups that have destabilized communities over the years. He stressed that peace and security remain the foundation for all other development efforts in the North East.

High-Level Attendance

The meeting was attended by all six governors from the region – representing Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe States. The gathering, which was held behind closed doors after the opening ceremony, is expected to deliberate on issues ranging from security and infrastructure to humanitarian challenges and regional economic cooperation.

A communique is expected to be issued at the end of the meeting, outlining the resolutions reached and the collective strategies to be adopted in addressing the region’s challenges.

Governor Kefas expressed optimism that with strong regional cooperation, the Forum would continue to serve as a rallying point for attracting both federal and international interventions to the North East.