Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has condoled with his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong over the death of Ibrahim Mantu, former Deputy Senate President.

Gov Ishaku in a statement signed his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Dan Abu recalled a meeting with the former Deputy Senate President barely two weeks ago at a political forum in Abuja and said he is greatly shocked with the news of his death.

Governor Darius Ishaku described the late Senator Mantu as a consistent and influential political voice whose contributions to the birth and sustenance of the current democratic dispensation in Nigeria will never be forgotten.

He said that as a politician, Senator Mantu never wavered in his belief and desire for the unity of Nigeria.

noting that this guided his actions and utterances as member of the Senate.

The governor added that with his death, Nigeria has lost a strong political voice and a bridge builder as well prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.