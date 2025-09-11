Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, has approved the immediate suspension of the state’s Commissioner for Health, Yunusa Musa Ismail.The decision follows an allegation of negligence of duty and failure to uphold the responsibilities of his office. This was disclosed in a statement issued by th...

Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, has approved the immediate suspension of the state’s Commissioner for Health, Yunusa Musa Ismail.The decision follows an allegation of negligence of duty and failure to uphold the responsibilities of his office.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki.

According to the statement, the suspension remains in effect until further notice.

Governor Idris reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to accountability, discipline, and effective service delivery across all sectors, emphasizing that public office holders must earn and maintain public trust.