Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, has expressed compassion for the residents of Garin Kestu Atuwo Ward in Shanga Local Government Area following a terrible rainfall that damaged over 240 homes.

The strong rainfall on Tuesday night wrecked havoc on residences and goods worth millions of naira.

However, no lives were lost in the disaster.

The governor’s representative, Chairman of Shanga Local Government, Audu Dan Audu, assessed the damage and assured the affected households of government support.

Ahmad Idris, the chief press secretary to the governor of Kebbi State, sent a press release expressing gratitude that no lives were lost and offering Governor Nasir Idris’ condolences to the victims, asking them to view the disaster as a work of God Almighty.

He promised that the state government would provide assistance, including building materials, to help them recover from the disaster.