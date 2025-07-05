Governor of Akwa ibom state, Umo Eno has approved an increase in the monthly state allowance for corps members serving in the state from N5,000 to N20,000. The governor made the statement on Friday during the State Delivery Meeting, which was held at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Uy...

The governor made the statement on Friday during the State Delivery Meeting, which was held at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Uyo.

Governor Eno said that the increment was to support the Federal Government’s ₦77, 000 monthly allowance, toward helping corps members meet their basic needs.

“More than 10, 000 corps members are posted to Akwa Ibom annually. We must continue to encourage and support them,” Eno said.

It would be recalled that the governor, last week approved the reconstruction of the NYSC Orientation Camp at Ikot Itie Idung, as part of efforts to improve the welfare of corps members in the state.