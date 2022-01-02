Gov. Bello mourns Olubadan, says Nigeria has lost a father

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has mourned the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji whose demise was announced on Sunday at the age of 93

The Governor in a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu reacting to the death of the royal father, described his death as a national loss noting that Nigeria had lost another of its very important traditional father.

Governor Bello noted that although his death came at a very ripe age, his role as an advocate of peace and unity would be sorely missed in the state, the region and the country at large

While he condoled with the Oyo State traditional council, the Oyo State government and the entire south west region over the death of the traditional ruler, governor Bello acknowledged that the traditional ruler had lived a life leading his people which was a great accomplishment.

The Governor also extended his condolences to the family of the late Olubadan, urging them to take comfort in the fact that the royal father lived a life well spent on earth

Governor Bello prayed for God to grant the late monarch eternal rest and also enable those hurt by his death the fortitude to bear such loss.