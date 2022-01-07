Gov Bello commends local contractor ‘Alhaji Friday’ for excellent work

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has commended a local contractor, popularly known as Alhaji Friday, for his outstanding performance in the handling of a project in the state.

The governor who gave the commendation after inspecting the multibillion naira Civic centre project, said he is impressed by his performance.

In his words, ” I have heard enough about this project, so I decided to come and see for myself, I couldn’t believe what I am seeing.

“This is a definition of “follow who know road make you no enter portor-portor.

“This is Alhaji Friday, Alhaji Friday the man that is making things happen, he is a Kogiet, he did this job, look around, this is not Julius Berger’s work, it is the hand work of this young man,” Gov Bello’s remarked.