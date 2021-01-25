The chairman of the Nigeria governors’ forum said Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s quit notice was not targeted at Fulani herdsmen or any tribe.
He said the forum is against criminality of any kind.
He stressed the need for the forum to work with security operatives to tackle security challenges.
