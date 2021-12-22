Gov Akeredolu receives new CP Oyediran Oyeyemi, inspects assembly renovation project

Governor of Ondo state Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has encouraged the incoming Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Oyediran Oyeyemi to collaborate with all security agencies, especially Amotekun Corps operatives, to make the state uninhabitable for criminals.

Governor Akeredolu, who hosted the new Police Commissioner at his office, also inspected the reconstruction works at the State House of Assembly Complex in Akure.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu expressed the readiness of his government to work with the new police commissioner, saying effective policing, should be everybody’s business.

The Governor, who was received by the Speaker of the State Assembly, moved round the project site.

He was impressed with the level of work done so far and expressed hope that the project will be completed before the end of the first quarter of 2022.