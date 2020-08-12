The pioneer officers of the Ondo State Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun corps will now operate in all the eighteen local government areas of Ondo State.

This followed the passing out of Amotekun corps officers at a colourful ceremony in Akure, the state capital.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu urged the federal government and the Police Service Commission to recruit more police personnel and improve its funding.

The pioneer officers of the Ondo State Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun corps will now operate in all the eighteen local government areas of Ondo State.

This followed the passing out of Amotekun corps officers at a colourful ceremony in Akure, the state capital.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu urged the federal government and the Police Service Commission to recruit more police personnel and improve its funding

Reports suggest that criminal activities in the southwest have been on the rise lately. Worried by this dangerous trend, state governors in the region met and launched a security network, known as Operation Amotekun on the 9th of January.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GFJu0tNmb0&feature=youtu.be