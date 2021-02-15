Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has paid a visit to communities attacked by some suspected herdsmen in Ogun West Senatorial District.

The Governor who was accompanied by security chiefs in the state and the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle said he shares the pains of the affected communities and victims.

He promised adequate security for lives and property in the state with special attention to affected areas, noting that the state will compensate the victims.

The Governor who has set up an emergency task force to enhance security in Yewaland and other troubles communities in the state.

Residents of Oja Odan, Orile Igbooro, Asa, Eggua and other parts of Yewaland had been calling for the intervention of the state Governor on the protection of lives and property which include their farms which had been under attacks by some suspected herdsmen.