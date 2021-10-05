Gov Abiodun rewards teachers with cash, house in Ogun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has rewarded best teachers in the state with cash prizes ranging from 1million Naira to 2million Naira.

The governor equally gifted a semi-detached bungalow to the best overall teacher for year 2020 in the state.

He, however, disclosed that he had approved the immediate release of engagement letters to successful candidates of the Ogun Teach Programme to relieve the workload of teachers in the state, just as he also noted that he has approved the establishment of the Ogun State Education Intervention Fund (OGSEIF) to achieve improved funding for the educational sector of the state

Abiodun, who also announced the allocation of lands to the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) and Association of Primary School for their secretariats, Headteachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON) for the construction of their secretariats in the state. disclosed this at the event organised to celebrate the 2021 World Teachers Day, held at the Obas Complex, Abeokuta.

He said his administration will continue to recognise and reward excellence in the teaching profession,

He described teachers as “holders of lamp” who illuminate the society and commended teachers under the umbrella of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Academic Staff Union of Secondary School (ASUSS) for their role in shaping the future leaders.

“The benefit of education to a society is akin to what lamp does to a person groping in the dark. The holder of the lamp in this case is the teacher. And in the words of a Greek Philosopher, Plato (428 – 347 B.C.) No society develops beyond the capacity of its teachers”. The governor noted.

He said role of teachers in the provision of an efficient and effective educational system that not only prepares the products for the opportunities and challenges of the present day, but also equips them for a brighter future, can never be overemphasized.

Abiodun added that whatever educational system the state puts in place, it will go down to the teachers who actually interpret and manifest the vision at the classroom level, saying “therefore, the result of our educational system is simply a demonstration of the efficiency and effectiveness of our teachers”

The governor said the theme for the 2021 World Teachers’ Day, ‘Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery’ is very apt and instructive, reiterating that his administration would continue to prioritise welfare of teachers.

“As we are all aware, one of the great challenges that confronts the society is to restore the status of the teacher to his traditional place as role model and worthy mentor for our children. It is our duty as government and people to focus on the future of the profession and prepare the young dedicated teachers for the 21st-century’s challenges of preparing our children for the challenges and opportunities in the knowledge society and make them globally competitive.

“We must continue to attract bright-minded young teachers to the teaching profession so that we will not miss the young creative minds in order to their becoming great educators.

“Today, it is our joy that the teaching profession has been given a lift in our dear state. Our teachers are professionals; and our administration has never hesitated to treat them as such. We have resuscitated holding of workshops, seminars and other training programmes for teaching and non-teaching staff of the state public schools, to enhance their efficiency and productivity. We have witnessed a significant feedback of the success of our approaches and programmes in the development of our Education Sector through the recent exploits of our young academic laureates. Ogun State contingent won 11 laurels for our dear State in different categories of awards in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH) also won for our dear State the best compliant Institution in Nigeria to the tune of N75 Million from Joint Admissios and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

“I must also mention that I was bestowed with awards as the best Education friendly Governor by All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) in the South-West and Best Governor in Educational Sector by the National Parents Teachers Association. All these give me an assurance that our Administration must be doing something right, even as I acknowledge that we are yet to attain our desired position, but it is gratifying that we are making steady progress. This achievement is a further confirmation of the status of our dear State not only as Education capital of Nigeria, but, in fact, as the intellectual melting-pot in Nigeria. Education remains one of the biggest industries in Ogun State. Indeed, one of the proud legacies bequeathed to us by the founding fathers of our dear State. The best we can do is to ensure that we sustain this proud legacy. But in all this, the role of teachers remains critical.

“We will continue to do all that we can to ensure that our teachers have the ambience to perform their divine role towards the development of our dear State in particular, and humanity, in general. For over two years and four months now, the Education Sub-sector of the State has received serious attention by our Administration. Our approach is multi-dimensional to include infrastructural development; human capital development; provision of conducive environment, amongst others”. Abiodun pointed out.

Reeling out achievements of his administration in the past 28 months in the education sector, the governor said, “immediately we came on board, 28 months ago, we ordered the release of promotion letters to deserving primary and secondary school teachers due for promotion in 2016 and 2017; the process of supplying new furniture to all primary and secondary schools for the use of our learners to cushion the effects of acute shortage of furniture in our Schools is on-going; rehabilitation of over 956 classrooms in our primary and secondary Schools; we are upgrading 42 of our Secondary Schools to Flagship Schools for better performance and productivity; I have given approval for the commencement of Ogun Digitalized Multimedia Lesson Plan where the teachers would be equipped with the wherewithal resources for effective delivery.

“Working in collaboration with a non-profit organisation; we have integrated 100 Fellows into Teach for Nigeria Programme; we have successfully introduced the Pre-Shaded Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) objective answer sheet for the conduct of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE); a 50% increase in feeding allowance for learners in Special Needs Schools; full sponsorship of public school students to all academic competitions; resuscitation and relocation of Ogun State Braille Book Production Centre which has been moribund for many years; annual distribution of wheel chairs to the Special Needs Learners; commencement of the renovation of all the five Special Needs Schools in the State including provision of modern toilet facilities; approval of scholarships for outstanding students in all our tertiary institutions; approval for the establishment of Ogun State Education Intervention Fund (OGSEIF) to achieve improved funding; reinstatement / Appointment of Headmaster/ Principal General.

“We have done all these and many more in the firm belief that teachers are the true pillars of a successful Nation. These and many other actions of our Administration show, in practical terms, our commitment to education. ​I therefore enjoin our teachers to continue to be committed, innovative and painstaking in the discharge of their duties”.