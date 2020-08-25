Ogun State Government and the World Health Organization have launched the polio-free legacy tree planting campaign; a symbolic strategy that is geared towards nurturing progress achieved in the polio eradication initiative and Celebration of the Nigeria polio free certificate.

Speaking at the event, Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, said the idea was to serve as constant reminder to all stakeholders about their roles in nurturing the achievement of getting World Health Organisation’s certification as polio-free country and to continue to work against recurrence of cases of Polio in the country.

#NewsFlash: Governor Dapo Abiodun @dabiodunMFR plants tree to celebrate Nigeria's Polio free certification. pic.twitter.com/DpE5bPjhpT — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) August 25, 2020

The Governor expressed appreciation and urged local government areas in the state to follow the steps taken by the state in ensuring that people get quality and affordable healthcare across the state.

Partner agencies including the World Health Organisations were also in attendance and commended the state Government for its efforts and promised contious partnership with the state.