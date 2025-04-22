Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq extends hearty congratulations to His Royal Highness Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on his 85th birthday on April 22nd.

Governor AbdulRazaq joins the rest of the state, especially the people of Ilorin Emirate, to celebrate the Mai Martaba’s hugely impactful life of service to God and humanity — as a retired judge, a statesman, a foremost leader, and a father to all.

The Governor commends the Emir for his leadership and support for the administration’s developmental initiatives which have transformed the state in all spheres.

On behalf of his family and the government of Kwara State, the Governor wishes the Emir long life in good health, happiness, and enduring legacy of greatness.