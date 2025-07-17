Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has announced that his administration has successfully delivered on 85 per cent of the promises made to the people of the state. The governor noted that only 15 per cent of the pledges remain as his government enters the second half of its four-year tenure. ...

He made the disclosure on Thursday during the swearing-in ceremony of his new Chief of Staff, Sulaiman Wali Sani; Director General, Special Services Directorate, Major General Sani Muhammad (rtd); and 11 newly appointed Special Advisers, held in Kano.

Addressing the appointees and the public, Governor Yusuf said the performance evaluation was based on a careful review of the administration’s accomplishments over the past two years.

“I’m happy that last week when I looked at our polling point, all the promises we made for the people slowed down in two years, we have executed 85%,” Yusuf said. “So I have some alarms for the next one or two, let’s say two years. Is this 15% for us to execute?”

He explained that the matter had already been brought before the State Executive Council for review and consideration.

“We now presented the issue before the State Executive Council. We have only 15% and we have two years. So we are looking at the three situations,” he said.

Governor Yusuf emphasized that his administration was not relenting, adding that more programmes would soon be unveiled to improve the lives of Kano residents.

“We are bringing in new programmes and practices that will, by the grace of Allah SWT, continue to impact further the lives of the good people of the state,” he said. “And so we cannot do it alone. We have to do it with all of you.”

The governor tasked the newly appointed officials with upholding transparency and accountability, urging them to always offer candid feedback when necessary.

“If there is any problem, don’t just go into the air. Don’t start investigating. Because if you investigate, you are investigating yourself,” Yusuf said. “Come straight and tell us where we are right, where we are wrong. That is why you are here.”

He also reminded them of the weight of public trust that comes with their positions, especially in the management of state resources.

“Ensure transparency and accountability, especially in the judicious utilisation of the little resources that will be entrusted to you, in the people,” the governor stressed. “All the world is under your control. Whether you like it or not, you can’t cross that line.”

Governor Yusuf ended his address on a personal note, expressing confidence in the capabilities and integrity of the new appointees.

“There is no one amongst you that I have not been acquainted with,” he said.

The appointments and reshuffling come at a strategic point in the administration’s timeline, as it seeks to consolidate achievements and deliver on the remainder of its development agenda.