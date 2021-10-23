Goronyo Killings: North-East Govs donate N20m to SOSG

A week after the dastardly killings of 43 people in Goronyo local government area of Sokoto state, the six governors of the North-East geopolitical zone have donated the sum of N20 million to Sokoto state government.

This is as Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state appealed to the Federal Government to provide more boots on the ground in the entire North-West region to roll back the menace of banditry, kidnapping and sundry criminalities.

Borno state Governor, Prof. Babagana Umaru Zulum announced the donation Saturday when he along with his Gombe state counterpart, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya visited Sokoto to condole with the people and government of the state over the bandits attack that claimed lives in Goronyo.

Prof. Zulum who is also the Chairman of the North-East Governors Forum (NEGF) expressed displeasure over the incident and offered that his counterpart parts in the region, especially his state which has more than a decade experience of engaging the Boko Haram insurgents, will offer valuable counsel to Sokoto state and other North-Western states currently experiencing the scourge of bandits and marauders.

In his response, Gov Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state while applauding the NEGF for its kind gesture, assured that his administration will avail itself with the wealth of experience of his counterparts.

Attributing the influx of the marauders to the security operations in Zamfara which has occasioned the influx of the criminals displaced to Sokoto, asked the Federal Government to expand the operation to other states of the North-West.

He also appealed to the apex government to provide more equipment to the security operatives to enable them confront and curtail the bandits and other criminals.

Governor Tambuwal later led his visitors to Ummarun Kwabo Jarma Academy in Sokoto which hosts several orphans whose parents were killed by Boko Haram adherents.