The Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI) has commended the efforts of troops of Operation Safe Haven in Plateau State.

In a series of remarks made by the Executive Director of the organisation, Amb. Melvin Ejeh during a community peace advocacy and tour assessment in the state, he praised the efforts of the Special Task Force under the leadership of Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo for what he described as “a rapid restoration of peace in Plateau State”

“Plateau had always been in the news for negative reasons due to the activities of enemies who were bent on reversing the gains made in maintaining peace, but there is peace and civility now.

“The display of professionalism by men of the outfit in their operations have also restored the people confidence”.

While regretting the activities of some ‘unscrupulous elements’ which he noted had brought shame to the state in the past, he expressed happiness that the people of the state will again, sleep with their two eyes closed following the restoration of normalcy by all the stakeholders.

“After an independent assessment tour of about five local government areas mostly affected by the farmers and herdsmen conflict namely, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bassa, Bokkos and Jos North LGAs, we received cheering news of the proactiveness of men of the special task force in nipping any attack in the bud. This has helped in curtailing the spate of attacks within the period under assessment.

“We also noticed strategic deployment of the officers in the hinterlands which was a sharp departure from the past.

Amb. Melvin Ejeh however tasked security agents to do everything possible to protect farmers to guard against the threat to food security in the country.”

He also called on communities to contribute their quotas by providing intelligence information to enable the Special Taskforce and other security agencies act promptly.