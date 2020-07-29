Google has revealed plans to build a network of undersea cable connecting the U.S., UK and Spain.

Google said the up-coming network will bring in a new technology while upgrading existing cable lines.

The project is expected to be completed by 2022, provide faster and more reliable data to businesses and private users.

The cable line is named Grace Hopper, a reference to a US computer scientist and Naval Rear Admiral.

Grace Hopper internet cable will be the fourth network run by Google.

Jayne Stonwell, Google’s project officer, said multiple cable networks will ensure reliable services.

It will be Google’s first subsea cable route to the U.K. and first-ever route to Spain