Goodness Okpara of Añara Community Secondary school in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area has emerged overall best in the maiden edition of Governor Hope Uzodinma essay Competition.

The essay competition is the brainchild of the Governor to promote scholarship and enhance creativity in the state.

Over two hundred students from various secondary schools entered the maiden edition of the Governor Hope Uzodinma Essay Competition in Imo State.

The Imo State Governor sends a message to students to imbibe the culture of reading and discipline as recipe for academic success.

Governor Uzodinma promises to sustain the academic initiative to sharpen the academic wit and intelligence quotient of students in Imo State.