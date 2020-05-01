Gombe State government has received one thousand, eight hundred bags of rice from the federal government to be distributed as palliatives in the state.

The State has also received donations of face masks and sanitizers from the National Youth Service Corps.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Gombe State has more than tripled in ten days.



The lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of the disease is causing untold hardship on residents of the state.

As part of palliatives, the federal government has given 1800 bags of rice to be distributed.

The National youth service corp has also produced and donated facemasks and hand sanitizers to the government. The NYSC has embraced skill acquisition as one of the cardinal parts of the scheme.



As the nation faces a national emergency, the skills of these young people could be brought to bear in this time of need.

About 70 percent of Gombe State’s estimated 3.5 million residents live below the poverty line.

The donations may seem small but would go a long way to help the vulnerable.