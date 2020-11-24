Sixteen out of twenty-four members of Gombe State house of Assembly have impeached the speaker of the state legislature, Ibrahim Abubakar.

The new speaker is Honourable Abubakar Muhammed.

The deputy speaker and the majority leader of the house were also removed.

The grounds for the impeachment were not revealed but these removals are widely believed to be part of political realignment.

Advertisement

But the Gombe State House of Assembly says the impeachment of Hon. Shuaibu Haruna had nothing to do with the acrimony between the Assembly and Governor Inuwa Yahaya as speculated.