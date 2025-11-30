The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his statement, which described the ruling party as an incompetent administration, retaliating by calling him the “Godfather of National Ruin.” In a Sunday statement ...

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his statement, which described the ruling party as an incompetent administration, retaliating by calling him the “Godfather of National Ruin.”

In a Sunday statement signed by Seye Oladejo, the chapter’s spokesperson, the party expressed that it is “compelled to respond to the latest delusional outburst from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar – a man whose political record reads like a crime scene – after he laughably accused both PDP and APC of “bringing insecurity and hunger” to Nigeria”.

The statement reads, “Ordinarily, we would advise him to take his routine political sedatives, but this level of shamelessness deserves a firm reply.”

APC responded:

1. Atiku Is the Grand Architect of Nigeria’s Economic Wreckage

This is the same Atiku who personally supervised the infamous national assets auction, where Nigeria’s collective wealth was sold to himself, his friends, and faceless cronies through a scandalous privatization bazaar.

Factories died. Jobs disappeared. Industries collapsed. And today, the same man wants to pretend he played no role? This is not just hypocrisy – it is legendary audacity.”

2. The PDP Rot – His Rot – Was the Fertile Soil From Which Today’s Challenges Sprang

Let Atiku deny:

•Boko Haram grew from a fringe sect into a national terror under PDP watch.

•Corruption was a state religion between 1999 and 2015.

•Oil wealth was squandered while poverty multiplied.

•The economy was vandalized with reckless abandon.

Atiku was not a spectator – he was the engine room. So, who truly brought insecurity and hunger to Nigeria? He should look in the mirror.

3. Atiku Should Stop Insulting Nigerians With His Political Amnesia

This is a man who has contested for president since the era of black-and-white television, yet has nothing meaningful to show for his long public career except controversies, contradictions, and comical political migrations.

At 80, Atiku still thinks Nigerians are forgetful enough to swallow his self-absolving fairy tales. But Nigerians remember:

•The scandals.

•The privatization mess.

•The betrayals.

•The lack of development in Adamawa – his own backyard.

If Adamawa under Atiku remains synonymous with poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, and hopelessness, what standing does he have to speak about national progress?

4. Atiku’s Unbridled Political Ambition Is the Real Threat to Nigeria

His desperation for power – at any cost, on any platform, with anybody – is precisely why his political career is in irreversible decline.

He has become a wandering political relic, hopping from PDP to APC to PDP to ADC and back, like a man auditioning for any party willing to pity him.

Even political archaeologists would struggle to classify what Atiku now represents.

5. APC Is Repairing the Ruins He Left Behind

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is confronting decades of accumulated rot – particularly the damage Atiku and his gang inflicted through corruption, policy incoherence, and institutional collapse.

The security architecture is being rebuilt.

The economy is being reset.

Reforms are underway nationwide.

These are the repairs to the damage Atiku helped manufacture.

He cannot destroy the house and now complain that the carpenters are sweating.

6. Atiku Should Bow Out Before History Throws Him Out

A man rejected at the polls, rejected by his state, rejected by his party, and rejected by time should embrace silence.

Nigeria owes him absolutely nothing.

He owes Nigeria years of apology.

And as Atiku takes the final bow – because even he must know the curtains have fallen on his overstretched, exhausted ambition – he should devote his remaining valedictory days to restitution, seeking the forgiveness of Nigerians for the monumental economic and political crimes committed under his watch, and, where possible, paying reparation. This is not only for the sake of national accountability, but perhaps to preserve what remains of his huge extended family’s name, which has carried the burden of his controversies for far too long.

In conclusion, APC stated that “Atiku Abubakar remains a leading contributor to the insecurity, hunger, poverty, and economic dislocation he now pretends to lament. His sudden righteousness is nothing but an obituary announcement for a failed political career.”

The party expressed that “Lagos APC will not allow yesterday’s architects of national disaster to rewrite history with the ink of falsehood.”