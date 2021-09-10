Breaking News

GOC 8th Division Advocates For Justice For Army Personnel Standing Trial

General Officer Commanding 8th Division Nigeria Army Headquarters, Sokoto, Major General Uwem Bassey has inaugurated a general court Marshal proceedings to try twenty erring army personnel.

The court Marshal is constituted to try twenty army personnel for various offences they committed at their various post of duty.

He call on the president of the court Marshal to ensure fair hearing and Justice is done to all personnel staring trial in accordance to the nation’s constitution and other law of the Nigeria Army.

President of the court Marshal Brigadier General Shamsudsen Shafari assured the defence counsels representing the erring army personnel.

A counsel to four of the twenty army personnel standing trial express confidence his clients will get Justice.

