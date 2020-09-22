Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Joseph Dosu, has said there is need for more competition for Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi as Super Eagles number one goaltenders.

Akpeyi who is currently injured has been in goal for the Eagles for the last two 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho

This follows injury to first choice Uzoho.

The Nigerian number one got injured on international duty against Brazil last October.

Coach Gernot Rohr has invited former under 20 goalkeeper Matthew Yakubu , and Dele Alampsau for next month’s friendly matches against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia, scheduled for Austria.

The Olympic gold winning Dosu believes the position of the number one is still open with the addition of fresh hands.