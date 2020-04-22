The World Health Organisation believes ‘the worst is yet ahead of us’ without global solidarity.

Speaking at a virtual press conference in Geneva, the Director-General of the agency, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said the world needs to come together to overcome the covid-19 pandemic.

The Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus urged countries not to politicise the virus but to work together as it continues to spread throughout the world.

“If there is global solidarity, if we take this as a common enemy for humanity and give our best, of course, understanding that this is a new virus and dangerous virus , we can win the fight. Without the tool, without national unity and global solidarity, trust us, the worst is yet ahead of us. Let’s prevent this tragedy.

“Please work together. Don’t use this virus as an opportunity to fight against each other or score political punches. It’s dangerous. It’s like playing with fire. It’s the political problem that may fuel further this pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile the organisation’s top official said nothing has been “hidden” from any member state and that U.S experts have been an important part of the World Health Organization’s fight against COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

”But at the same time, having CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) staff means there is nothing hidden from the U.S., from day one, because these are Americans working with us and just comes naturally and they just tell what they’re doing, and for WHO, it’s open, we don’t hide anything, it’s open; not only for CDC,

them sending messages or others, we want all countries to get the same message immediately.”

The Director General says divisions between people and political parties were “fuelling” the pandemic, although he was not specific, his statement comes after the U.S. President Donald Trump criticised the Organisation’s handling of the pandemic and suspended funding. .

The WHO has placed orders for 30 million diagnostic tests over the next 4 months and is shipping nearly 180 million surgical masks in April and May.

”Working together with the Global Fund, UNICEF and Unitaid, we have now placed orders for 30 million tests over the next four months. The first shipments of these tests will begin next week through the United Nations supply chain we have established with the World Food Program and other partners. ”

More than 600 hospitals are now ready to enroll patients in WHO’s Solidarity Trial of drugs against the disease.