Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal has said that the Federal Government and numerous stakeholders in the country’s concerted efforts to checkmate the preponderance of crimes and criminalities across the country have been thwarted in some ways by the politics of arms sales rolled out by arms manufacturers and their governments around the world.

The governor made the remarks while condoling with the residents of Goronyo, Sabon Birni, and Isa local government areas in the troubled Eastern Senatorial District over recent bandit attacks in the areas.

According to him, while President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is doing everything possible to end the country’s insecurity, it is difficult to achieve due to the ‘end users’ requirements of arms manufacturers abroad and the stipulations of their respective governments as to who or what country should procure arms and ammunition.

According to a statement issued by Governor Tambuwal’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s efforts to combat insecurity may be hampered by the fact that Nigeria does not manufacture arms and ammunition and must instead purchase them from foreign countries where arms manufacturers are located. on.

According to him the nation a victim of global arms purveying politics which determines who purchases what weapons and to what use he is going to put it.

Tambuwal stated that there is no doubt that high-quality weapons and ammunition are needed in the fight against insecurity, but if procurement is tele-guided by the interests of producers and sellers, the government of the day will undoubtedly face the same setbacks that we have seen in recent years.

He also revealed that despite efforts by state governors in the country, who have unanimously agreed to the deduction of $1 billion in three to four years from their lean accruals from the federal government for the purchase of working equipment for the security agencies in the country, the insecurity situation is yet to abate.

He, however, added that all these snags will not deter the Sokoto state government from working closely with the federal government and security agencies in the state to ensure that peace is established in troubled areas of the state, as over time the northern governors have met several times with the president and assured him of their total support towards addressing the security challenges in their areas.

The Governor urged the federal government to recruit more security personnel and provide them with enough facilities, reassuring that the state government, which has since its inception six years ago donated 450 vehicles, in addition to other logistic support, to security agencies in the state, will continue to do more to strengthen their operations.

He promised that the state government would soon offer vehicles and allowances to legitimately formed vigilante groups that would work under the supervision of state security authorities to address security concerns in crime-prone areas.

Turning to the besieged towns, Gov. Tambuwal urged them to expose informants in their midst who provide criminals with information on the movement of persons and goods.

He said Informants are enemies of the people and appropriate measures must be taken to address their activities and this should be done with sincerity of purpose as the government is ready to deal with those involved through the instrumentality or the law not minding whose ox is gore.

He also urged people of the state to stop playing politics with security issues, stating that the criminals don’t categorize their victims into tribes, political parties or religion they subscribe to. Instead, they attack people irrespective of leanings or convictions.

He appealed to traditional rulers and clerics in the state to continue to pray to Almighty Allah in order for the government to re-establish peace in the state and the country in general.

Praying for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives to the brigandage of marauders, Gov. Tambuwal expressed satisfaction over the manner in which relief materials the government provided to the IDPs in the affected areas were distributed.

Twenty four hours before the Governor’s sympathy visit a committee mandated by the state government had, on Tuesday, distributed food items to the victims of bandits’ attacks at Sabon Birni and Goronyo local government areas.

The items distributed at Sabon Birni include 300 bags of millet,200 sacks of rice, 300 sacks of garri, 60 gallons of oil, 30 jerry cans of palm oil, 30 sacks of sugar,12 sacks of salt,15 sacks of beans, while Goronyo received 200 sacks of millet, 100 sacks of rice, 200 sacks of garri, 40 jerry cans of groundnut oil, 20 jerry cans of palm oil, 8 sacks of salt, 20 sacks of sugar among other items.

Speaking while handing over the items to the chairmen of the local government areas, the Commissioner of Solid Minerals, Maikudi Abubakar Sabon Birni, charged the Chairmen to ensure equitable distribution of the items to the affected IDPs.

He also prayed Allah to bring peace and sanity to the area, state and country in general; and also to prevent future reoccurrence of the incident.

In their separate remarks, the chairmen of the areas, Hon Abdulwahab Yahaya Goronyo and that of Sabon Birni, Umar Dan Yaro Unguwar Lalle, who received the food items on behalf of the victims of their respective areas commended the state government for its prompt response geared towards further alleviating the plight of the affected victims, assuring that the items will be shared among affected victims without any fear or favour.

Also speaking, some members of the state government delegation: Professor Mansur Ibrahim and Malam Lawal Maidoki charged the IDPs to take the incident as destiny and will of Allah.

They also appealed to them to intensify prayers in order to seek Allah’s intervention for the sustenance of peace and harmony.

Other members of the committee include, the federal legislators representing Sabon Birni/ Isah constituencies, Hon. Saidu Bargaja, the Special Advisers to the Governor on emergency management and political affairs.