Ghana has deported three Israeli nationals in retaliation for what it described as “ill-treatment and unjustified deportation” of three Ghanaian travellers by Israeli authorities.

The action was confirmed in an official statement released on Wednesday by the Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and shared on X by its Foreign Minister, Sam Okudzeto.

According to the statement, the three Israelis arrived in Accra earlier in the day, but Ghanaian officials expressed that they were compelled to immediately expelled after concluding that Israel had unfairly targeted and traumatised Ghanaian travellers.

The statement reads, “Following the ill-treatment and unjustified deportation of three Ghanaian nationals by Israeli authorities, the Government of Ghana has been compelled to retaliate by deporting three (3) Israelis who arrived in Ghana earlier today.

“The Chargé d’Affaires ad Interim of the Embassy of the State of Israel was promptly summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, considering that the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana is currently out of the jurisdiction. Both Governments have agreed to resolve the matter amicably.”

It added, “The Government of Ghana will continue to safeguard the dignity of its nationals and also that of other nationals.

“Ghana deeply values our relations with all friendly countries and expects our citizens to be treated with dignity and respect in much the same way as other governments expect Ghana to treat their nationals.”