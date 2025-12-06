Ghana will face a challenging path in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, drawn alongside England, Croatia, and Panama. The draw took place on Friday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Placed in Group L, the Black Stars will contend with two European heavyweights. England and Croatia ...

Ghana will face a challenging path in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, drawn alongside England, Croatia, and Panama.

The draw took place on Friday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Placed in Group L, the Black Stars will contend with two European heavyweights. England and Croatia are both strong opponents, with Croatia having finished third in the previous World Cup in Qatar and as runners-up in 2018 in Russia.

Other African nations have also received notable draws. Morocco will meet Brazil, Scotland, and Haiti in Group C, while Senegal is paired with France, marking a rematch of their memorable 2002 World Cup opener.

South Africa will kick off the tournament against Mexico, one of the co-hosts, in a repeat of the 2010 opener that ended 1-1. South Korea and a playoff winner complete Group A.

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will run from June 11 to July 19. This edition is the largest in World Cup history, featuring 48 teams for the first time.

Full Group Stage Draw:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Play-off D

Group B: Canada, Play-off A, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Play-off C

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Play-off B, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia

Group I: France, Senegal, Play-off 2, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Play-off 1, Colombia, Uzbekistan

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

The draw sets the stage for an exciting tournament as teams prepare to navigate the expanded 48-team format.