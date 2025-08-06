The Government of Ghana has confirmed the deaths of eight individuals, including two cabinet ministers and other high-ranking officials, in a military helicopter crash....

In an official statement, the government announced the tragic loss of:

1. Dr Edward Omane Boamah – Minister for Defence

2. Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed – Minister for Environment

3. Alhaji Muniru Mohammed – Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator

4. Dr Samuel Sarpong – Vice Chairman, National Democratic Congress (NDC)

5. Mr Samuel Aboagye – Former Parliamentary Candidate

6. Squadron Leader Peter [Surname Undisclosed]

7. Flying Officer Twum Ampadu

8. Sergeant Ernest Addo

The crash occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom district of the Ashanti Region while the military aircraft was en route to Obuasi from Accra.

Authorities say investigations are under way to determine the cause of the incident. President John Mahama has declared a national day of mourning and ordered flags to fly at half-mast in honour of the deceased.