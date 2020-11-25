The German government has decided on a date to hold the next general election, which will decide on who will succeed Angela Merkel as the nation’s Chancellor, government spokeswoman Martina Fietz announced on Wednesday.

The Government proposed September 26, 2021 as it falls between August 25 and October 24 — the window of time determined by the German constitution.

General elections in Germany must take place every four years according German law.

The date also coincides with school holidays, which played a role in the decision. The date still needs to be confirmed by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier