The family of Olurin in the ancient city of Ilaro in Yewa South local government of Ogun state, has confirmed the death of the former military administrator of Oyo state, General Adetunji Olurin (retd).

According to a statement issued on Saturday, General Olurin died at the age of 76 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

The statement was signed by Babatunde Olurin on behalf of the Olurin family.

Major General Olurin (retd) served as the military administrator of Oyo state, the General Officer Commanding the three armoured division and the ECOMOG field commander in Liberia. He also served as the sole administrator of Ekiti state and was a governorship candidate in the 2011 Ogun State gubernatorial elections.

He served 27 years in the Nigerian army.

“It is with a deep sense of loss but gratitude to Almighty God for a life well lived that we announce the passing of Brigadier General Adetunji Idowu Olurin (rtd). He passed away on the 20th of August 2021 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

“General Olurin is survived by his wife Mrs Kehinde Olurin, two sons Babatunde and Olumide Olurin, daughter-in-law Fehintola Olurin and grandson Demilade Olurin. Burial arrangements to be announced soon,” the statement said.