Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar mourns Shonekan, says he is a committed Nigerian

Former Military Head of the State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar has described the former Interim Head of the Nigerian government, Chief Earnest Shonekan as a patriot and gentleman who gave his all for the betterment of Nigeria.

Reacting to the demise of the elder statesman in Minna, the retired Military General recalled that Shonekan was appointed Head of the government during a critical period of national challenges to pilot the affairs of the nation.

He noted the finesse, humane and due process Shonekan brought to bear for the smooth administration of the Country during his short-lived tenure as Interim Head of State.

Gen. Abubakar also highlighted some entrepreneurial accomplishments of Chief Shonekan as the Chairman of the United Africa Company (UAC) before he was appointed Head of the interim government as a technocrat to help find solutions to the political quagmire that arose after the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election.

He said the deceased will be remembered for his meritorious and selfless service to the nation especially during critical times, adding that history will be kind to him for his bravery and contributions to the peace, unity and development of the nation.

” Chief Ernest Shonekan was a Nationalist per excellence.

” His belief in a United and Peaceful Nigeria was unparalleled. He was dedicated to the progress and development of the county. He will be surely missed.

“His historic and patriotic role in maintaining the unity of the country was one of the many things that endeared him to many.

” He was true, an asset and his counsels were useful for national cohesion and progress.” Gen. Abubakar said.

The former Head of State prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest while commiserating with his wife, the government, and people of Ogun State.