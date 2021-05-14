The House of Representatives has described as misleading news reports that Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila was opposed to Southern Governors’ call for restructuring of the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by its Spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, on Friday.

The House renewed its commitment and that ot the Speaker to the review of the 1999 constitution as amended.

It will be recalled that the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan had alongside the Speaker granted separate interviews to State House Correspondents after observing the Eid prayers on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.