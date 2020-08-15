The Speaker, House of Representatives says the death of Lanre Razak, an APC chieftain, is a big loss to Lagos State.

Femi Gbajabiamila said the death of the APC Chieftain, popularly known as KLM, would rob the State of his contributions and counseling.

The Speaker expressed shock and sadness over the death of the Septuagenarian after a brief illness in a Lagos hospital.

He said the late Chieftain’s quest to impact lives in the State was evident through his endearment to the people of Epe and Lagos State as a whole.

The Speaker prayed for the repose of the Septugenarian while commiserating with his family, the people of Epe, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; other GAC members, Lagos APC and the Government of Lagos State.