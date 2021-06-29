The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday urged members to brace up for the challenges ahead before this year’s summer break in July.

The Speaker said the Petroleum Industry Bill, the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and the recently received Supplementary budget are pieces of legislation that must be done with in the next two weeks.

The House also received two members who resigned their membership of the opposition party, PDP, in Cross Rivers state to pitch their tent with the ruling APC.

They are Legor Idagbo and Michael Etaba.