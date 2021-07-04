A Gas Tanker has killed at least 10 persons while several others sustained injuries after ramming into Bode market in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

It was gathered that the driver lost control as a result of brake failure while it rammed into some of the nearby shops and killed about ten traders.

Gas tanker crushes 10 persons to death in IbadanTVC news also gathered that fire fighters took over the scene to prevent the tanker which overturned from exploding.

Advertisement

Efforts to contact the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Oyo State, Uche Chukwurah, proved abortive, as her phone numbers were unavailable.