A Gas explosion at a natural gas plant in Rumuodomaya community, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, a suburb of Port Harcourt, Rivers State has caused panic among residents of the area.

According to reports, the explosion occurred about 8:45pm on Saturday when plant operators where discharging gas from the truck.

The reverberation of the explosion shook the foundation of the buildings in the neighbourhood with some fleeing their homes in fear.

Some of the workers on the night shift were said to have suffered severe burns.

The Chairman of Obio-Akpor local government area, Solomon Eke has mobilized security agencies and fire Service to the scene and cordoned off that Axis of Airport road, according to latest report.

This explosion is happening less than 24 hours after the Osadebe Gas Plant Explosion in Agbor headquarters of Ika South local government area of Delta.

The South-South Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency in Rivers State, Walson Brandon earlier today, Sunday said the agency had started evaluating the level of damage at the plant, and the safety of all staff.